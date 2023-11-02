Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 13%

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) shot up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 159,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 26,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Melkior Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

