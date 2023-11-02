Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 4.5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.83. 59,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 502,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $188,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,850 shares of company stock worth $924,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

