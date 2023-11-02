abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,659,811. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

