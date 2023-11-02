Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $152.03 and last traded at $152.50. Approximately 574,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,142,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Celsius Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

