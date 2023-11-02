Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,169 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vale were worth $51,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale Stock Up 3.6 %

VALE stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

