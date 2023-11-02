Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 649,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,621,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULCC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULCC

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.