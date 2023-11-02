Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

OTIS opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

