Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 118,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 48,896 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the second quarter worth $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

