The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 88.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $29,141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $10,104,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

