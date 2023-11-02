Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products



Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

