Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Briefing.com reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Perficient Stock Performance
Shares of PRFT opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Perficient
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRFT
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- As Shutterstock earnings push on, can the stock reach $80?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.