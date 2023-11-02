Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.90.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.