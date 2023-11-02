ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.00 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,560 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

