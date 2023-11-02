Cameco Co. (CCJ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cameco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cameco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cameco to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 273.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.