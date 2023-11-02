Cameco Co. (CCJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cameco has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cameco has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cameco to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

