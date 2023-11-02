TopBuild Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $19.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.76. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $18.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $243.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

