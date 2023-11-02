Kava (KAVA) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $625.06 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 895,699,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,687,665 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

