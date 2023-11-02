BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $502,453.48

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $439.56 million and $502,453.48 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $35,394.81 or 1.00024838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 35,260.91395932 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $489,415.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

