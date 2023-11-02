Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Materion Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Materion in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

