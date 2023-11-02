Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 78.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,873 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.