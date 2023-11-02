Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 63 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $435.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.