Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

