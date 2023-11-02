Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

