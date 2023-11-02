Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

