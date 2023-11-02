SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.