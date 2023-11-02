Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 167,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

