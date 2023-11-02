Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

