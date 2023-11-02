Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 150 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

