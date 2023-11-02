Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

