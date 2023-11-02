Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $375,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.29 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.