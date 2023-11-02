Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.0% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Snowflake by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 325.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.