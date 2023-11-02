Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 103 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.30 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.