Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 104,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.89%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

