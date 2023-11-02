Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGR. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

