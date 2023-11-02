iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

