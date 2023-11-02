Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Trading Up 3.5 %

COCO opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,020,250.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,020,250.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $6,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.