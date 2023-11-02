NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.98 million.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.