Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)'s stock price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 79,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 557,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

