Savant Capital LLC Purchases 8,309 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NULV opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

