ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,126,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,349,300 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ING

ING Groep Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ING Groep by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,297,000 after buying an additional 1,792,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.