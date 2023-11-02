Savant Capital LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 61,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $452.41 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

