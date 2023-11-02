NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,360,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,857,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

