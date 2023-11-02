Savant Capital LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

