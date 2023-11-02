M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

