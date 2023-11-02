Efinity Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,439.77 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $58.50 million and $90,439.77 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,603,504 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

