SSR Mining Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Down 15.3 %

SSRM opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.