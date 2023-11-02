United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $192.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $226.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

