iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SLQD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,587,000 after buying an additional 257,963 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

