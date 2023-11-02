iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,932,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,520,000 after buying an additional 100,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

