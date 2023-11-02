Zacks Research Comments on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Surmodics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRDX opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 166.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

